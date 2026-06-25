NACOC uncovers new suspects in Australia-bound meth trafficking case

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) says it has identified a new group of suspects linked to the attempted export of methamphetamine to Australia, following the arrest of an alleged kingpin in the case.

The Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Alexander Twum-Barimah, disclosed on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, June 25, that the latest breakthrough forms part of ongoing investigations into the international drug trafficking operation involving approximately 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine intercepted by Australian authorities.

He indicated that intelligence gathered by the Commission has led to the identification of additional individuals believed to have played supporting roles in the criminal network. Although he declined to disclose their identities, he assured that steps are underway to apprehend them.

"As of yesterday (Wednesday, June 24), some other names have come up which we are going to work on and get them picked either by today or tomorrow," he said.

He added that the kingpin, who was arrested "has people working for her indeed."

Mr Twum-Barimah said NACOC is working tirelessly to track down the suspects, stressing that the Commission remains committed to dismantling all layers of the syndicate.

He added that the development underscores Ghana’s intensified cooperation with international partners in combating transnational drug trafficking.

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