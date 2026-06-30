NADMO begins registration of Odawna rubber market fire victims

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has begun the registration of victims affected by the recent fire at the Odawna Rubber Market in Accra.

According to NADMO officials at the scene, the data collection exercise is aimed at determining the exact number of people impacted by the fire and ensuring that only genuine victims are captured for any potential support.

The team explained that after completing the registration exercise, they will cross-check the list with leaders of the traders’ association to verify its accuracy.

However, officials noted that some individuals are attempting double registration, which is slowing down the process.

So far, 137 people have been registered.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service have warned traders not to resume business activities tomorrow, as investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.