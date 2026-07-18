NAIMOS disables six excavators and seizes firearms in anti-galamsey raid at Ahwiren

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has dismantled an illegal mining (galamsey) operation at Ahwiren in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region, disabling six excavators, destroying pumping equipment and recovering firearms during an intelligence-led operation.

The raid, carried out by the NAIMOS Manso-Adubia Team between 4:30 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on July 17, 2026, targeted a mining site situated along the headwaters of the Subin River, where illegal mining activities were taking place on approximately 20 acres of farmland.

According to a situational report, operatives were led to the site by an informant after receiving intelligence about ongoing unauthorised mining activities.

Excavators disabled

On arrival, the team found six excavators and four pumping engines actively being used at the site.

To prevent further mining operations, officers removed five monitors and four control boards from five of the excavators. The sixth excavator had neither a monitor nor a control board.

The team also seized two excavator ignition keys and set the four pumping engines ablaze to render them unusable.

Firearms recovered

During a search of the site, operatives recovered two Adler pump-action shotguns together with 19 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found that the illegal miners had extended their activities to the headwaters of the Subin River, where they had blocked the natural watercourse and created a diversion to facilitate mining.

The operation was taking place approximately 50 metres from the Ahwiren-Bekwai main road, raising concerns about its proximity to public infrastructure.

Further investigations established that although the operators had submitted an application under the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Environmental Development Scheme (rCOMSDEP), they had not yet received approval to commence operations.

The report further indicated that the location where mining was taking place did not correspond with the coordinates contained in their application.

Despite establishing offices within the community, the operators reportedly maintained that they were not engaged in illegal mining.

Community concerns

NAIMOS said sections of the Ahwiren community had expressed dissatisfaction with the mining activities, citing the destruction of water bodies and the site's proximity to the main road.

Residents are reported to have raised concerns that continued mining at the headwaters of the Subin River could have long-term environmental consequences for the area.

The latest operation forms part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to intensify the fight against illegal mining, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas and around major water bodies, as government seeks to curb the destruction of forests, farmlands and river systems across the country.

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