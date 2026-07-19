NANTA pledges to promote Ghana after Safari World tourism experience

Safari World has welcomed the Executive Council of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) on a five-day familiarisation tour aimed at strengthening tourism collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria while positioning Ghana as a leading destination for leisure and premium travel in West Africa.

The delegation arrived through Accra International Airport before checking into Safari Homes in Accra. They later travelled to Aqua Safari Eco Park in Ada, where they were introduced to some of Ghana's leading tourism attractions and experienced the country's rich culture and renowned hospitality.

The visit forms part of Safari World's strategy to deepen its presence in the Nigerian travel market under its brand promise, One World, Three Destinations, over 20 Unique Experiences.

President of NANTA, Dr Yinka Folami, described the visit as more than a familiarisation tour, saying it marked the beginning of a long-term partnership between the association and Safari World.

"I have come home. That is exactly how we have been made to feel," he said. "This may be my first visit to Ghana, but from the moment our aircraft began its descent, I realised we share the same landscape and the same heritage.

We are neighbours, and as Africans, every country on this continent should feel like home."

Dr Folami commended Safari World's hospitality, describing it as "lavish" and expressing confidence that the partnership would continue long after the tour.

"Our partnership will not end with this visit. We will encourage people across Nigeria, Africa and beyond to experience what Safari World has to offer.

We are tourism professionals, and we will proudly tell the story of this destination to the world," he added.

A major highlight of the visit was the Aqua Safari Bonfire and Cultural Night, where members of the delegation were entertained by the Ekome Intercultural Music and Dance Ensemble with energetic traditional performances, including the group's acclaimed fire dance.

Public Relations Officer of NANTA, Ayoola Olatunji, described the cultural showcase as one of the most memorable experiences of the trip.

"Tonight has been my best night," he said. "I may not understand every lyric of the songs, but the music, the rhythm and the energy brought everyone together. It was an incredible experience dancing alongside the performers."

He praised Safari World's facilities and Ghana's tourism offerings, saying the experience had inspired him to become an ambassador for the destination.

"We have seen what we want to sell to the world. Africa is ready to welcome visitors, and Safari World is a destination people must experience. I cannot wait to bring more travelers here to witness everything I have enjoyed. It has been simply amazing," he said.

The familiarisation tour continues with visits to Safari Island Cruise, Safari Eco Park, Safari Nautica, Safari Recreation and Sports, and Safari Valley Eco Resort in Dawu.

The visit will conclude with an Executive Dinner on July 21, bringing together tourism stakeholders from Ghana and Nigeria to strengthen partnerships, create new business opportunities and further promote Ghana as a preferred tourism destination in West Africa.

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