National House of Chiefs mourns passing of Ya-Naa Abukari II

Audio By Carbonatix
The National House of Chiefs has extended its deepest condolences to the Dagbon Traditional Council following the death of His Royal Majesty Ya-Naa Mahama Abukari II, King and Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom.
In a condolence message addressed to the Kuga Naa, the Head of Kingmakers of the Dagbon Traditional Area, the National House of Chiefs, on behalf of its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, described the passing as a “monumental loss” not only to the people of Dagbon but to the institution of chieftaincy and the nation as a whole.
The statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the National House of Chiefs, Mr. Stephen Owusu, for the President, said the House received the news of the King’s passing with “profound sorrow” and extended condolences to the Dagbon Traditional Council, the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, the Royal Family and the entire people of the Dagbon Kingdom during their period of grief.
It said the late Ya-Naa’s reign would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to peace, reconciliation and unity, and for his role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of Dagbon.
Through his exemplary leadership, the statement noted, the late Yaa Naa Abukari II strengthened bonds of unity within the Kingdom and contributed significantly to the advancement of traditional governance and national development.
The National House of Chiefs called on the Head of the Kingmakers, in his role of guiding the Kingdom through the period of transition, to draw on wisdom, strength and fortitude in discharging that sacred duty in accordance with the customs and traditions of Dagbon.
The House pledged its solidarity with the Dagbon Kingdom at this difficult time, praying for eternal rest for the soul of the late Ya-Naa and for peace, unity and strength for the Kingdom as it prepares for the next chapter in its history.
Ya-Naa Mahama Abukari II, ascended the Skin on January 18, 2019, following a peace process that brought closure to a protracted chieftaincy dispute between Dagbon’s two royal gates.
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