House of Chiefs urges Ghanaian workers to commit to environmental protection

The National House of Chiefs has admonished workers in the country to work towards the protection of the environment.

According to the NHC, all citizens, particularly workers, should see themselves as a key party in the protection of the environment.

“Let us strive hard to protect the environment so we can live longer to enjoy the fruits of our sweat,” said a press release from the House.

Illegal mining has become a major threat to human survival in the country.

Forest reserves, water bodies, and farmlands continue to be degraded by illegal miners, threatening biodiversity and livelihoods.

The National House of Chiefs admonished political leaders to ensure the necessary laws are applied to persons who flout environmental laws.

“Nananom also urges state authorities to be up and doing and consider the larger interest of the state by applying the laws of the land to protect lives and property,” the statement emphasized.

The House of Chiefs, led by Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, extended a congratulatory message to the workers of the country for their contribution to development.

“The commemoration of May Day stands as a solemn and well-deserved tribute to the resilience, commitment, and industrious spirit of every worker,” the statement read.

The chiefs further indicated that the country will fail if workers fail to honour their role in nation-building.

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