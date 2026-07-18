NDC promised to restore tribunals, must honour mandate — Theophilus Dzimega Jnr

Theophilus Dzimega Jnr

A member of the National Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Dzimega Jnr, has defended the passage of the Tribunal Bill, 2026, arguing that the government is fulfilling a key campaign promise made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general election.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 18, the lawyer and engineer said the reintroduction of the tribunal system formed part of the NDC's manifesto commitments and should not come as a surprise.

According to him, Ghanaians endorsed that pledge at the polls by voting the party into office, giving it the mandate to implement the policy.

"The Tribunal system was one of the promises we made to the Ghanaian people in our 2024 manifesto, which is our social contract with them. If we were elected into office, we promised to bring back the Tribunal system, and Ghanaians overwhelmingly voted for the NDC. As part of that promise, we have to go back to our manifesto and ensure that we implement what we told Ghanaians," Mr Dzimega said.

Parliament passed the Tribunal Bill on Thursday night despite opposition from civil society organisations, organised labour and the Minority, who raised concerns about some of its provisions and called for broader stakeholder consultations.

The Minority also staged a walkout during the consideration stage of the bill, accusing the Majority of ignoring public concerns and forcing the legislation through the House.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.