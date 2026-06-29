Nutrifoods Ghana Limited donates food products to flood victims in Tema and environs

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited has donated food products worth more than GH¢70,000 to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support over 1,000 victims affected by recent floods in Tema and surrounding communities.

The donation comprised cartons of NutriSnax and Royal King Cracker biscuits, Tasty Tom Tomato Mix and Seasoning powders, bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, and cartons of NutriMorn Non-Dairy Creamer.

The gesture forms part of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and reflects the company’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities during times of need.

Guided by its purpose of creating moments of joy through food consumers love, the company believes that providing essential food items to affected families will help ease their burden and support their well-being during this challenging period.

Communities expected to benefit from the donation include Klagon, Community 3, Community 5, and Wolei, among others.

Presenting the items to the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Dennis Nartey Adjarnor, Marian Sackeyfio, the New Business Development and Corporate Affairs Lead at Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, expressed sympathy for the affected families.

“The devastation caused by the recent floods has left many families displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives. It is heartbreaking to witness the impact these floods have had on homes, businesses, and livelihoods,” she said.

She added that the donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting communities within its areas of operation.

“At Nutrifoods, we view these flood victims as part of the communities we serve. While this contribution may not fully alleviate the hardship they are experiencing, we hope it will provide some relief and reassurance as they work to recover from this unfortunate situation,” Mrs Sackeyfio stated.

She further noted that the donation reflects the company’s solidarity with affected families during difficult times and underscores its dedication to making a positive impact in society.

Receiving the items on behalf of NADMO, Dennis Nartey Adjarnor expressed appreciation to Nutrifoods Ghana Limited for the timely intervention.

“Your donation comes at a critical time. We currently have over 1,000 displaced victims, and these food items will go a long way in supporting them and bringing hope to many affected families,” he said.

Mr Adjarnor commended the company for its support and emphasised the important role the private sector plays in disaster response efforts.

“As the state agency responsible for disaster management, we greatly appreciate partnerships such as this. We assure Nutrifoods Ghana Limited that the items will be distributed fairly to the affected victims to ensure they receive the support they need,” he added.

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