Officers in Nowak case face gross misconduct investigation

Audio By Carbonatix
Two police officers are being investigated for potential gross misconduct following the case of Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed and arrested as he lay dying, the police watchdog has said.
Nowak, 18, was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in December 2025. He was jailed for life on in June, with a minimum term of 21 years.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said evidence suggested the two officers who arrived first may have breached professional standards of duties and responsibilities, use of force, and discreditable conduct.
The IOPC said it relates to potential failures by the officers to recognise he needed urgent medical help and the decision to arrest and handcuff him rather than provide first aid.
The watchdog added: "There's also an indication one of the officers may have breached the standard relating to authority, respect and courtesy, for appearing to dismiss Henry saying he had been stabbed."
It said Henry's family had been told of our decision.
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