Police kill suspected armed robber in intelligence-Led Operation at Cherimbo

The Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorate, with support from the National Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), has killed a suspected armed robber during an intelligence-led operation at Cherimbo in the Prang District.

The operation, which took place on Monday, April 13, 2026, targeted a suspect identified as Amadu Mammaa, who was reportedly wanted in connection with multiple robbery incidents and a murder case.

According to police in a statement on Tuesday, April 14, the suspect sustained gunshot wounds after an exchange of fire with the operational team during the arrest attempt.

He was subsequently conveyed to the Holy Family Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical officials.

A search conducted on the deceased led to the retrieval of a foreign-made pistol loaded with four rounds of 7.65mm ammunition, a cutlass, and three talismans.

Investigations have linked Mammaa to the murder of Hawa Yakubu on March 9, 2026, at Jerusalem near Mpaha in the Savannah Region.

He is also believed to have been involved in a robbery attack on two victims at Bompa near Ejura in the Ashanti Region on February 23, 2026.

The body has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue for preservation as investigations continue.

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