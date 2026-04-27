Police arrest suspected hardened armed robber

The Tumu Police have arrested a suspected armed robber believed to be behind a series of high-level crimes, including murder, in parts of the Sissala East Municipality.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adusei Poku at the Sissala East Police Divisional Command told the GNA that the suspect was arrested on April 21, 2026, upon a tipoff.

He said at approximately 19:27 hours, the Police received intelligence indicating that the suspect, identified as Tall Moumouni, had been sighted in the Kong community in the company of associates.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, officers moved into the area and successfully apprehended the suspect.

He said Moumouni had been on the police wanted list in connection with multiple robbery cases, theft, and a murder investigation in both Wellembelle and Tumu in the Sissala East.

He said efforts were currently underway to track down and arrest other individuals believed to be accomplices of the suspect.

The Tumu Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order and urged residents to continue cooperating by providing timely information on criminal activities.

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