Polystyrene products ban: EPA urges traders to adopt alternative packaging

Screenshot

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has urged the public, especially traders, to adopt alternative packaging as it prepares to implement a ban on polystyrene products from January 2027.

The Volta Regional EPA Director, Engineer Zu-Cudjoe, emphasised this and indicated that traders could choose from banana leaves, silver bowls, and paper wrapping materials, which the EPA had approved for use.

He said this during a campaign drive in Ho, in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, on the ban on polystyrene products in the country.

The campaign seeks to educate the public on the environmental and health risks associated with polystyrene products, particularly their contribution to, health problems, pollution and flooding.

Speaking during an engagement with market women at Ho Market, Engineer Maxwell Zu-Cudjoe lamented that the widespread use and improper disposal of the products contribute to environmental problems, including flooding and pollution.

He added that the smoke released into the atmosphere when polystyrene products are burnt poses a potential health risk, as it could affect the respiratory system.

“When a polystyrene product is being burnt, it produces a thick dark smoke that isn't good for the respiratory system when inhaled. It also affects the climate, leading to high temperatures and less rainfall patterns.”

He also said that the continuous use of the products may cause cancer, because they are produced with harmful substances, explaining that “we serve hot food and oils in the packs which mix with the chemical before we eat and they end up causing cancer.”

Campaign drive

Engineer Maxwell Zu-Cudjoe added that the campaign was launched early to give vendors and consumers sufficient education and notice of the impending ban, restrictions and the penalties that may apply if the ban is flouted.

He advised the traders to dispose of their remaining stock appropriately, take it to the agency's office, or use it before the ban takes effect in January 2027 to avoid potential sanctions.

He also said that the Authority would consider banning other products from the market to ensure the safety of Ghanaians over time.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.