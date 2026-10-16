TraffiTech-GH pilot reduces road crash injuries, fatalities

The pilot phase of TraffiTech-GH has recorded significant progress in improving road safety, with reductions in road crashes, injuries and fatalities across the country through the issuance of caution notices.

Presenting the programme’s performance during an engagement with new media stakeholders in Accra,Police Sergeant Yussif Braimah said road crashes declined from 1,108 in September 2025 to 1,003 in September 2026.

He said injuries also reduced from 1,405 to 1,194 over the same period, while fatalities dropped from 243 to 224.

The figures represent a positive outcome for the technology-driven initiative, which seeks to improve compliance with road traffic regulations through digital monitoring and enforcement.

The TraffiTech-GH full implementation, initially scheduled for October 2026, was moved to November 1, 2026, to allow for intensive public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement.

Ghana continues to grapple with a high number of road crashes, injuries and fatalities annually, with speeding, reckless driving and disregard for traffic regulations among the major causes of accidents.

To address the challenge, the Government, through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and its partners, introduced TraffiTech-GH, a technology-driven traffic enforcement system aimed at improving compliance with road traffic laws and reducing preventable road crashes.

The platform uses digital technologies, including automated speed monitoring and electronic traffic violation detection, to identify offending motorists.

It also provides an electronic system for the issuance of notices and the processing of penalties for traffic offences.

During the pilot and cautioning phase, motorists captured for violating traffic regulations were issued warning notices instead of penalties to create awareness and encourage voluntary compliance with road safety regulations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), said the country could not continue to lose lives through preventable road crashes.

He noted that the introduction of digital enforcement tools, including speed-monitoring technologies, was helping to curb dangerous driving behaviour and improve safety on the roads.

ACP Obeng explained that motorists who violate traffic regulations captured under the TraffiTech-GH platform would receive notifications and be guided through an electronic payment process for penalties.

He said the successful pilot phase had demonstrated the effectiveness of technology in road traffic management and enforcement for nationwide implementation.

ACP Obeng urged motorists to observe speed limits and comply with road safety regulations to help sustain the gains made under the pilot programme.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.