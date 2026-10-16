Bekwai court jails mine worker 14 years for defiling 8-year-old girl

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old mine worker, Atta Kwadwo, to 14 years’ imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old girl at Manso Kumpese in the Ashanti Region.
Kwadwo was convicted of defilement of a child under 16, contrary to Section 101 of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29), as amended by Section 11 of Act 554.
The court, presided over by His Honour Isaac Appiatu, found him guilty after hearing the prosecution's case.
According to the prosecution, the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on July 10, 2026, when Kwadwo accosted the girl near a bathhouse. He reportedly lived in the same compound as the victim’s family.
The girl’s mother, concerned that her daughter had spent an unusually long time in the bathroom, went to check on her and found Kwadwo sexually assaulting the child. She raised an alarm, prompting her husband to rush to the scene.
Kwadwo was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Adubia Police. A medical examination at St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital in Agroyesum reportedly revealed mild bleeding and lacerations, and a medical form was issued.
Although he denied the offence in his caution statement, investigators charged and prosecuted him. The court ultimately found him guilty and sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment.
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