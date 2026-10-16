National

Bekwai court jails mine worker 14 years for defiling 8-year-old girl

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  16 October 2026 4:12am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old mine worker, Atta Kwadwo, to 14 years’ imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old girl at Manso Kumpese in the Ashanti Region.

Kwadwo was convicted of defilement of a child under 16, contrary to Section 101 of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29), as amended by Section 11 of Act 554.

The court, presided over by His Honour Isaac Appiatu, found him guilty after hearing the prosecution's case.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on July 10, 2026, when Kwadwo accosted the girl near a bathhouse. He reportedly lived in the same compound as the victim’s family.

The girl’s mother, concerned that her daughter had spent an unusually long time in the bathroom, went to check on her and found Kwadwo sexually assaulting the child. She raised an alarm, prompting her husband to rush to the scene.

Kwadwo was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Adubia Police. A medical examination at St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital in Agroyesum reportedly revealed mild bleeding and lacerations, and a medical form was issued.

Although he denied the offence in his caution statement, investigators charged and prosecuted him. The court ultimately found him guilty and sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group