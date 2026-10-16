My uncle told me I will never make it in music – Lojay

Nigerian singer Lojay has revealed that he faced numerous obstacles and doubts, including from family members, when he decided to pursue a career in music.

Speaking during a recent livestream with content creator Gilmore, the ‘Monalisa’ hitmaker recalled that one of his wealthy and influential uncles told him he would never succeed in the music industry.

“I have an uncle who is now in politics. I won’t mention his name, but he is very rich and popular. When I wanted to start music, he told me I would never blow,” he recalled.

Lojay said he did not let doubts discourage him but instead used them as motivation to pursue his ambition.

The singer said he was glad that his determination had eventually paid off.

He urged his fans to continue believing in their dreams and not allow naysayers to discourage them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.