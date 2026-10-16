Infantino apologises to FIFA Council – but told he is still not fit to lead

President Gianni Infantino has apologised to the FIFA Council for his World Cup sell-off plan - but has been told he is not fit to lead unless he releases all the documents and answers key questions.

The Fifa Council met in Zurich on Thursday for the first time since Infantino's secret Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal emerged.

Under FFE, which Infantino scrapped within days, a portion of the commercial rights of football's world governing body would have been given to a private investment firm.

In a three-and-a-half-hour meeting, Infantino also faced questions about US striker Folarin Balogun's suspended red-card ban, the Fifa Peace Prize and funding for national associations.

Hours later, Fifa released a video statement from Infantino. He had declined to speak to or take questions from the media, including the BBC.

In the FIFA video, he said: "First of all, I apologised for the mistakes that we made in relation to the communication and consultation process related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which led to many consequences.

"But what is important to remember is that it was a proposal and in no way a done deal, that actually intended to enable Fifa to invest more in our member associations, as opposed to replacing support from existing resources."

Infantino said he would answer questions in writing "in due course", following what he described as a "constructive discussion" with "different opinions and points of view".

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt - a Fifa vice-president - said afterwards that many questions remained unanswered despite the "most robust, most frank, most open Council meeting" she had experienced.

"One of the disappointing things is that we didn't get answers to anything that we had specifically requested - for example getting the papers from FFE," Hewitt said.

"I asked the question 'why not?' - and we were asked to submit those questions in writing.

"I think the man has to answer those questions, and if he doesn't answer those questions now, he's not fit to be FIFA president - and that was what was shared in the meeting."

Hewitt added: "I've repeatedly asked for the papers to be shared. I haven't received them, and even after today's request, I still haven't received them.

"It is the rationale for why FFE happened in the way that it did, the Balogun case, the Peace Prize.

"The responses to those questions, which I still don't have answers to, will determine, from my personal point of view, whether or not Gianni is the right candidate.

"That will be the point at which or not we can say that any individual that was involved in FFE can or cannot be trusted because until we see what actually happened it's very difficult to say behaviour needs or not to change."

Hewitt acknowledged there had been "some contrition" in Infantino's apology.

"Then there were no holds barred in terms of what we felt about what had happened," she added.

"What he really apologised for was not bringing it to the Council. If you regret it that deeply, share it with us."

UEFA - European football's governing body - has been one of Infantino's fiercest critics and has repeatedly called on him to stand down.

It has initiated criminal proceedings against Infantino and lodged a claim in three US courts to obtain all documents related to FFE.

Hewitt hopes Infantino now freely releases the documents so the Council can understand what happened.

"Those papers coming to Council are a crucial next part of us feeling comfortable as to what, if any, criminal proceedings need to take place," Hewitt said.

Asked if there was any change in stance from UEFA about Infantino, she added: "From my position, nothing has shifted. I've no new information that makes me feel any differently, other than we do have a president who is apologetic."

UEFA still searching for candidate to stand against Infantino

Infantino will stand for re-election as Fifa president for a third time in March, and as yet no credible candidate has emerged to challenge the Swiss-Italian.

Former Tottenham and Switzerland defender Ramon Vega has said he intends to run, but it appears unlikely he will get the five letters of support from member associations let alone be a serious contender.

Senior figures within European football have told BBC Sport they want former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to run.

But it is unclear whether Wenger would be prepared to give up his position as Fifa's global head of football development for a fight against his boss that he may not win.

Hewitt said UEFA - and Infantino's other opponents around the world - must find someone to put their name on the ballot before the deadline of 18 November.

She also indicated it would be important for the president to have a rival after being re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

"I think it's important to Gianni to have somebody who stands with a different manifesto, and good for Fifa to have that choice," Hewitt added.

"We're in a democracy here. We must remember there are 211 associations and it's really important that all 211 associations have the opportunity to vote according to how they feel.

"This is somebody who puts football first and foremost right at the heart of everything that they do. Secondly, it has to be somebody who unites the world. Thirdly, somebody who needs to have the courage to bring about reforms."

Hewitt said Balogun avoiding a suspension after being sent off at the World Cup was one of the "biggest issues".

Balogun's ban was suspended after US President Donald Trump asked for the decision to be reviewed.

BBC Sport understands a proposal was put to the Council to amend the Fifa disciplinary code, which would prevent a repeat.

Under that, regulations would be amended to state the disciplinary committee could not suspend an automatic one-match ban for a red card.

Fifa's legal committee will review and update Fifa Council in December.

"What happened in July did not serve football... whether it's the Balogun case, the FFE case... the reputation of football was put under serious threat," said Hewitt.

"Once behaviour starts to influence what happens on the pitch, then I think it's a dark day for football and a number of people said that in the room."

The Fifa Peace Prize - awarded to President Trump - was also raised, but Hewitt said Infantino's behaviour with "other maybe celebrities and dignitaries" was also discussed.

"When he puts other dignitaries in front of his 211 associations, then he's lost what football is about," Hewitt said.

"And that was said by a number of people, not just the Europeans."

How the Peace Prize came to be awarded will be the subject of an investigation by the Fifa social committee which will report back in December.

"They will consider, first of all, how the Peace Prize came about, whether it should have come about, whether it should have been awarded in the way that it was, who made that decision and whether or not it should be taken out or whether it should be reformed," Hewitt said.

"That committee will report back to Council in December and then Council will make the decision based on its recommendation.

"Today there was a watershed moment where it's very clear in order to move forward, which we all want to do, we have to understand the past."

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