Afenyo-Markin reflects on loneliness of public service, says survival is largely spiritual

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, says friendship, forgiveness and prayer are anchors for survival in politics.

He said this on Thursday when the Lorlornyo Haborbor Cultural Group (from Akosua Village in Winneba) paid a surprise courtesy visit to his residence in Accra.

Also in attendance were Mr Farouk Mahama, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, and Mr Kwasi Bonzoh, a newly elected Western regional secretary for the NPP.

In his address, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he, the former MP and the Western regional secretary, had maintained a close friendship over the years.

He referenced a saying attributed to Chinua Achebe, “that visiting a friend to share a meal is not a sign of lack at home but a desire for togetherness,” a value he said should define political engagement.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the NPP MP for Effutu, recounting the long-standing relationship that had existed between him and the two, said despite occasional disagreements, they had maintained a spirit of forgiveness.

Touching on his own political journey, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he did not originally plan to enter public life.

He said, “His initial ambition was to practice law, run a business, and eventually become a judge, inspired by jurists like Lord Denning.”

He said his entry into politics came at the call of his classmates when a candidate who had won a primary on the ticket of NPP in the Effutu constituency stepped down.

“Being in public life is a lonely journey,” he said, describing leadership as “an everyday battle” where one needs trusted people for support.

He noted that leadership at any level of the NPP comes with challenges, describing the party as “a party of peers” where disagreements are inevitable.

On faith, Mr Afenyo-Markin said prayer remained central to his life.

“Ninety-nine per cent of a man’s survival is spiritual. The physical is just one per cent,” he said, adding that adversity comes with public work, and prayer provides resilience.

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