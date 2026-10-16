Netflix names former Disney executive Peter Rice as new content chief as Bajaria departs

Netflix said on Thursday it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief ​content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, who ‌is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform.

Rice will oversee Netflix's content strategy ​from October 26, including series, films and live ​events across regions

Previously, he served as ⁠chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman ​of general entertainment at The Walt Disney ​Company (DIS.N), opens new tab

Meanwhile, Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and was named chief content officer in January 2023

During her tenure, Netflix ​released pop-culture hits such as "Bridgerton" and "Squid Game" ​and expanded live programming through multi-year partnerships with WWE ‌and ⁠the NFL

The announcement comes a day after Netflix told staff in an internal memo that it was laying off 6% of ​its workforce, roughly ​1,000 ⁠employees, marking its biggest job cuts since 2022

The streaming giant has ​faced doubts over its ability ​to ⁠sustain growth as engagement becomes a key concern for investors, with platforms such as ⁠YouTube ​and TikTok attracting viewers ​through free, user-generated content that gives them a cost advantage ​over Netflix

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.