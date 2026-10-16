Netflix names former Disney executive Peter Rice as new content chief as Bajaria departs

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Netflix said on Thursday it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, who is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform.
- Rice will oversee Netflix's content strategy from October 26, including series, films and live events across regions
- Previously, he served as chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of general entertainment at The Walt Disney Company (DIS.N), opens new tab
- Meanwhile, Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and was named chief content officer in January 2023
- During her tenure, Netflix released pop-culture hits such as "Bridgerton" and "Squid Game" and expanded live programming through multi-year partnerships with WWE and the NFL
- The announcement comes a day after Netflix told staff in an internal memo that it was laying off 6% of its workforce, roughly 1,000 employees, marking its biggest job cuts since 2022
- The streaming giant has faced doubts over its ability to sustain growth as engagement becomes a key concern for investors, with platforms such as YouTube and TikTok attracting viewers through free, user-generated content that gives them a cost advantage over Netflix
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