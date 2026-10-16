International

Netflix names former Disney executive Peter Rice as new content chief as Bajaria departs

Source: Reuters  
  16 October 2026 3:45am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Netflix said on Thursday it appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as chief ​content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria, who ‌is leaving after nearly a decade at the streaming platform.

  • Rice will oversee Netflix's content strategy ​from October 26, including series, films and live ​events across regions
  • Previously, he served as ⁠chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman ​of general entertainment at The Walt Disney ​Company (DIS.N), opens new tab
  • Meanwhile, Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and was named chief content officer in January 2023
  • During her tenure, Netflix ​released pop-culture hits such as "Bridgerton" and "Squid Game" ​and expanded live programming through multi-year partnerships with WWE ‌and ⁠the NFL
  • The announcement comes a day after Netflix told staff in an internal memo that it was laying off 6% of ​its workforce, roughly ​1,000 ⁠employees, marking its biggest job cuts since 2022
  • The streaming giant has ​faced doubts over its ability ​to ⁠sustain growth as engagement becomes a key concern for investors, with platforms such as ⁠YouTube ​and TikTok attracting viewers ​through free, user-generated content that gives them a cost advantage ​over Netflix

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group