Netflix sued by band Demon Hunter over ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Christian metal band Demon Hunter has sued Netflix and concert promoter AEG Presents in California federal court, alleging an ​upcoming concert tour based on the streaming platform's

"KPop Demon Hunters" infringes its trademarks.

The band ‌said in the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday that the recent announcement of a tour based on Netflix's hit movie has created consumer confusion and threatens to "eclipse" its brand.

"Simply put, Netflix is no more entitled to use the ​mark KPOP DEMON HUNTERS than it would be to launch a recording artist, live ​touring show and merchandise under the marks KPOP METALLICA, KPOP U2 or KPOP ⁠BLACK SABBATH," the lawsuit said.

Spokespeople for Netflix and AEG did not immediately respond to requests ​for comment on the complaint on Wednesday. Demon Hunter's attorney John Tehranian of One LLP declined to ​comment.

Demon Hunter was formed in Seattle in 2000. The band released its most recent album last year and is set to embark on a U.S. tour in October.

Netflix released "KPop Demon Hunters," an animated movie about a Korean ​K-Pop group that secretly fights demons, in June 2025. It became the streaming platform's most-watched ​film ever, according to Netflix, and won Academy Awards for best animated feature and best song.

Netflix announced a ‌partnership with ⁠AEG in May for a tour based on the movie.

Demon Hunter's lawsuit said Netflix's ventures were likely to cause confusion and drown it out of the marketplace. The band said it had already received a refund request from a parent who accidentally bought tickets to one of its ​concerts instead of the "KPop ​Demon Hunters" tour ⁠and had gotten an email from an Inside Edition producer seeking an interview with one of the movie's songwriters.

"As a result of Defendants’ willful ​misconduct," the band "now faces an existential crisis, thereby necessitating the filing of ​this action," ⁠it said in the complaint.

Demon Hunter asked the court for an order blocking the use of "KPop Demon Hunters" on music or merchandise or to promote live concerts, as well as an unspecified amount of ⁠monetary ​damages.

The case is Hyde Lane Inc d/b/a Demon Hunter v. ​Netflix Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:26-cv-09191.

For Demon Hunter: John Tehranian, Peter Afrasiabi and ​Jennifer Mauri of One LLP

For Netflix and AEG: Not yet available

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