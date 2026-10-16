Government to increase Free SHS feeding allowance in 2027 Budget – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education, has announced plans to increase the GHS15 per-student feeding allocation under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme in the 2027 Budget.

He also disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama had directed the inclusion of chicken and eggs in an improved menu for students in all public senior high schools under the programme.

Mr Iddrisu made the announcements at the opening ceremony of the 64th Annual National Conference of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in Ho on Wednesday.

He said the government had engaged the Minister of Finance on the proposed adjustment but would announce the new feeding rate through the 2027 Budget estimates.

The Minister said he had also engaged the Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company and was working with the Ghana Commodity Exchange to facilitate the introduction of chicken and eggs into school meals, subject to procurement requirements.

Mr Iddrisu further announced the government’s commitment to settle about GHS161 million in outstanding arrears owed to senior high schools for perishable food supplies and other recurrent expenses covering 2021 to 2025.

He said the amounts had been audited and validated, and the government would work with the Ministry of Finance to facilitate payment.

The Minister said following the uncapping of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), government allocated between GHS3 billion and GHS4.2 billion under the GETFund formula, with about 42 per cent dedicated to the Free SHS programme.

He said the government was also considering a funding arrangement under which schools would receive their annual allocations for perishable food supplies directly at the beginning of the academic year, subject to lawful procurement procedures.

He urged CHASS to submit proposals on the annual cost of perishable food items to help establish a predictable funding and disbursement system.

Mr Iddrisu said the measures formed part of efforts to address feeding and financial challenges confronting senior high schools and improve the management of resources under the Free SHS programme.

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