Martinez apologises for outburst and fined by Man Utd

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Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has issued an apology following his controversial remarks criticising the club's hierarchy.
After United's Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Martinez said the club had left head coach Michael Carrick with an under-equipped squad.
Following talks with United on Thursday, the Argentina centre-back released a statement.
"Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager," Martinez said in a social media post.
"It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday's game.
"Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity.
"The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise."
It is understood Martinez has been formally punished for his outburst with a fine.
Carrick will hold a news conference on Friday, prior to the game against Leeds United on Sunday (14:00 BST).
He takes his side to Elland Road on the back of just two wins from nine games this season, placed 13th in the Premier League with six points from as many games.
Following the loss to Atletico, Martinez said he expected more investment in the Manchester United squad and "more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]".
The 28-year-old later said he "spoke out of anger and frustration" in making those comments and that he had "belief in my team-mates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward".
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, speaking on The Overlap podcast,, external described the situation at his former club as "a bit of a circus".
Martinez's statement on Thursday added: "Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that.
"I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve.
"With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together."
It remains to be seen whether Carrick selects Martinez for the trip to Leeds.
Nevertheless, there is understood to be significant doubt over his long-term future at Old Trafford.
His current deal expires at the end of the season but the club have the option of extending it by 12 months.
While the issue over his recent comments is now considered closed, the club are still to decide whether they want to trigger the contract option.
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