Why I changed my mind not to womanise – Singer Lojay

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer Lekan Osifeso Junior, popularly known as Lojay, has revealed that his initial thought about becoming a pop star was to womanise.
Speaking in an episode of the I Said What I Said podcast, the Monalisa crooner explained that his perspective changed after he realised that, to have a long and successful career, he needed a certain level of sexual discipline.
“There is a lot of temptation in the music industry. You will see a lot of things, but you are not meant to touch. I used to think I would frolic with a lot of ladies because there are babes everywhere. But when you have about 100 girls talking to you, that is when you need to cultivate discipline.
“I realised if you want a long career like the Big 3, you have to stay away from too many girls,” he said.
Lojay also revealed that one of his cultural shocks in the music industry was that the lifestyles of other artists that used to entice him when he was an underground artist were not as appealing when he got into the mainstream.
He claimed that there is a lot more discipline in the music industry than many assume, stressing that musicians are mindful of their words and actions because they have reputations to protect.
He, however, admitted that his personality also helped him to be more disciplined than most of his colleagues in terms of womanising and extravagant lifestyle.
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