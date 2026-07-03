PrepMaster launches platform to help Ghanaians prepare for exams and visa interviews

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A new Ghanaian education technology platform, PrepMaster, has been launched to make exam and visa interview preparation more accessible and affordable, with developers saying the service is designed to help learners continue studying even without internet connectivity.

Powered by CashPlanet Ltd, PrepMaster combines web, WhatsApp and offline learning tools to support students preparing for major examinations, including the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), nursing and midwifery licensing examinations, as well as individuals preparing for visa interviews and English proficiency tests.

According to the company, the platform addresses a major challenge faced by many learners in Ghana—limited internet access and the high cost of mobile data—by allowing users to continue practising even after their data bundles have been exhausted.

"For many users, teachers, and guardians, the feature that matters most is simple: students can keep practising at home even when the data runs out," the company said.

The developers say the platform has been designed to support preparation rather than provide shortcuts or guarantees.

They emphasised that PrepMaster does not function as a visa agency, does not lodge visa applications or influence embassy decisions, and does not promise examination success.

"It does not lodge visa applications, charge for embassy services, claim influence over any decision, or help anyone present false information. It makes no guarantee of any examination result or visa outcome — only honest preparation to help people feel ready, on exam day and at the interview," the company stated.

PrepMaster covers school examinations based on the WAEC syllabus, including the BECE and WASSCE, while also offering preparation materials for professional examinations and visa applicants seeking to travel, study, work or reunite with family abroad.

The platform includes mock visa interviews, plain-language application guidance and English proficiency practice to help users build confidence before interviews.

The company said the initiative reflects a broader effort to use technology to improve educational access and readiness for life-changing opportunities.

PrepMaster is now available through its website, WhatsApp and social media platforms, allowing users to begin preparing from virtually any mobile device.

Learn more at prepmaster.com.gh

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.