Rabat launches UNESCO World Book Capital 2026 celebrations with major international book fair

The city of Rabat is set to host a major global cultural celebration following its designation as UNESCO World Book Capital for 2026.

The programme, which begins on April 24, will run alongside the 31st edition of the International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL), scheduled from May 1 to 10, 2026.

Held under the High Patronage of King Mohammed VI, the dual events are expected to position Rabat as a leading hub for culture, literature and the global knowledge industry.

Morocco’s selection as World Book Capital recognises Rabat’s long-standing cultural heritage, its commitment to education, and the steady growth of its publishing sector.

The city currently hosts more than 54 publishing houses and an expanding network of bookstores, strengthening its role in promoting access to knowledge.

The SIEL fair, organised by Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, is considered one of the largest literary gatherings on the African continent. It forms a central part of the year-long programme.

In partnership with national stakeholders and UNESCO bodies, organisers have planned 342 activities across 12 thematic areas. The initiative seeks to expand access to books by taking reading and literary activities beyond traditional spaces into hospitals, rehabilitation centres, orphanages, public squares and transport systems.

This year’s edition of SIEL will feature 890 exhibitors from 60 countries, including 320 direct and 570 indirect participants, showcasing more than 130,000 titles.

France has been named the guest of honour, while the event will also celebrate the legacy of Ibn Battuta, the 14th-century Moroccan traveller, with a focus on travel literature.

Organisers say the fair will host more than 204 cultural events, bringing together 720 thinkers, writers and creatives to explore issues around reading culture and innovation in the creative industries.

The World Book Capital initiative, led by UNESCO, designates cities committed to promoting books and reading for all age groups through year-long programmes. Rabat becomes the 26th city to receive the title since its inception in 2001.

Previous cities include Accra in 2023 and Rio de Janeiro in 2025, underscoring the programme's global reach.

The designation is supported by an advisory committee comprising representatives from leading international organisations in publishing, bookselling, libraries and authorship.

With a packed calendar of literary and cultural events, Rabat’s tenure as World Book Capital is expected to drive conversations around literacy, creativity and access to knowledge across Africa and beyond.

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