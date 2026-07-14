Republic Bank launches Blue Ladies Association to accelerate women’s leadership, diversity & inclusion

Audio By Carbonatix
Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity, inclusion and leadership development with the official launch of the Blue Ladies Association, a strategic platform established to identify, mentor, develop and position more women for leadership roles across the Bank.
Launched under the theme, "Raising Women, Shaping Leadership, Securing the Future," the Association forms part of the Bank's broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda and reflects its commitment to creating intentional pathways for women to excel in senior management and executive leadership. Through structured mentoring, leadership development programmes, coaching, networking, wellness initiatives and knowledge-sharing sessions, the Association will equip women with the skills, confidence and opportunities to realise their full potential while contributing to the Bank's long-term success.
Launching the Association, the Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, described the initiative as a strategic investment in the Bank's people and future leadership. "Leadership flourishes when opportunities are intentional and accessible to everyone. The Blue Ladies Association reflects our commitment to developing the next generation of women leaders by providing the mentorship, exposure and support they need to thrive. By investing in our women today, we are strengthening the future leadership of Republic Bank and reinforcing our culture of excellence, inclusion and equal opportunity."
Dr. Dzoboku reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where talent is recognised, nurtured and empowered to flourish.
The launch brought together distinguished leaders from Ghana's banking and corporate sectors, including Bishop Mrs. Patricia Sappor, Immediate Past and First Female President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (Ghana), and Mrs. Doris Ahiati, Director of Republic Investments (Ghana) PLC, who joined virtually for an engaging panel discussion on the theme, "Raising Women, Shaping Leadership, Securing the Future."
The panellists shared practical insights on mentorship, resilience, authentic leadership, continuous learning and the importance of intentionally preparing women to assume leadership roles within the financial services sector. Their thought-provoking contributions resonated strongly with participants and inspired meaningful dialogue on advancing women in leadership.
Also present were Republic Bank Board Members Prof. Mrs. Vera Ogeh Lassey Fiador and Ms. Sena Dake, members of the Bank's Executive Management Team and staff from across the Bank. Speaking on behalf of the Board, Prof. Fiador commended the Bank for institutionalising a platform dedicated to developing women leaders, describing the initiative as a significant milestone in strengthening gender inclusion and building a sustainable leadership pipeline for the future.
The launch concluded on a high note, with participants expressing excitement about the Association's vision and reaffirming their commitment to building a vibrant community of women who will inspire, mentor and empower one another while contributing to Republic Bank's continued growth and success.
The establishment of the Blue Ladies Association reinforces Republic Bank's commitment to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda and its strategic vision of fostering an inclusive workplace where every employee has the opportunity to grow, lead and make a meaningful impact. As Republic Bank continues to transform banking and create limitless possibilities for its people and customers, the Blue Ladies Association is expected to become a catalyst for developing confident, capable and future-ready women leaders who will help shape the future of the Bank and Ghana's financial services industry
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