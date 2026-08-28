Sanitopia CIC appoints Victoria A. Blackwood as Global Ambassador

Sanitopia CIC has appointed Victoria A. Blackwood, a health professional, executive assistant and brand manager, as its Global Ambassador, as the social-impact organisation strengthens its efforts to advance sanitation, public health and community development across Africa.

Ms Blackwood’s appointment forms part of Sanitopia CIC’s broader strategy to deepen public awareness, advocacy and stakeholder engagement around sanitation, while supporting practical interventions aimed at improving access to safe and dignified sanitation facilities.

Founder and Executive Director of Sanitopia CIC, Richard Acheampong, said Ms Blackwood’s diverse professional background and passion for public health made her a strong fit for the organisation’s growing continental mission.

“Victoria brings together an understanding of health, strong organisational and executive skills, and a deep appreciation for the power of effective communication and branding. We believe these qualities will be invaluable as we take our sanitation advocacy to a wider audience. Her appointment is not just about representation; it is about strengthening our voice, building partnerships and inspiring more people to see sanitation as a fundamental issue of health, dignity and development,” he said.

With her background in the health sector, Ms Blackwood brings an understanding of the critical connection between sanitation, hygiene and public health to her new role.

Her experience in executive support and brand management also gives her expertise in strategic coordination, communication, stakeholder relations and brand development , skills expected to enhance Sanitopia CIC’s advocacy and partnership-building efforts.

As Global Ambassador, Ms Blackwood will support the organisation’s public education and advocacy initiatives, engage stakeholders and help build strategic partnerships to advance sustainable sanitation solutions.

Her appointment comes at a time when Sanitopia CIC is expanding its practical interventions across public institutions and communities.

The organisation recently partnered with the Ghana Library Authority to commission a 12-seater ultra-modern Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facility at the George Padmore Research Library on African Affairs in Accra.

The facility is expected to improve the sanitation experience of library users, researchers, staff and visitors by providing a clean, safe and accessible environment.

The organisation has set an ambitious goal of building 10,000 sanitation facilities across Africa by 2035 to create healthier environments and promote greater dignity for people across the continent.

Mr Acheampong said the ambitious target requires collaboration among government, the private sector, development partners, civil society organisations and communities.

He added that Sanitopia CIC is committed to building partnerships that can translate its sanitation vision into practical interventions that deliver lasting impact.

Ms Blackwood’s appointment is expected to provide additional momentum to this agenda by helping Sanitopia CIC amplify its message and mobilise greater support for its sanitation initiatives.

Her combined experience in health, executive management and branding positions her to communicate the public health importance of sanitation while helping the organisation strengthen its relationships with key stakeholders.

For Sanitopia CIC, the appointment of Victoria A. Blackwood marks another step in strengthening the organisation’s human capital and public advocacy as it pursues its ambitious sanitation agenda.

Through her new role, Ms Blackwood is expected to help drive conversations around sanitation, health and dignity while supporting Sanitopia CIC’s vision of a cleaner, healthier and more dignified Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.