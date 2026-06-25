Sefwi Asafo College of Health seeks partnership with UK university to strengthen healthcare education

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Susan Yaa Afram Arkah, Principal of Sefwi Asafo College of Health, has called for a strategic international partnership with the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, aimed at enhancing health education, research, innovation, and capacity development in Ghana.
The proposed partnership seeks to strengthen the College’s newly developed academic programmes, including BSc Nursing, BSc Midwifery, BSc Nutrition, and BSc Health Informatics. The collaboration is expected to support curriculum enhancement, academic staff development, quality assurance, research capacity, digital health education, and opportunities for international knowledge exchange.
Dr Arkah emphasised that international collaboration remains essential in preparing healthcare professionals to respond effectively to emerging global health challenges. She noted that partnerships between institutions can significantly improve curriculum development, academic staff capacity, research excellence, digital learning, student mobility, and community health outcomes.
“We are committed to building a globally connected institution that equips future healthcare professionals with the knowledge, practical skills, and innovative mindset required to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana and across Africa,” Dr Arkah stated.
She expressed her keen interest in establishing a formal partnership with the University of Bradford to facilitate collaborative research, joint curriculum development, staff and student exchange programmes, professional development initiatives, and knowledge-sharing in key areas of health sciences and healthcare education.
Dr Arkah further highlighted the importance of leveraging international expertise to strengthen health systems through education, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration. She noted that such partnerships would contribute significantly to Ghana’s healthcare workforce development while supporting national and global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those relating to health, quality education, and partnerships for development.
Representatives of the University of Bradford welcomed the discussions and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to expanding meaningful partnerships with higher education institutions across Ghana. The discussions explored opportunities for collaboration in healthcare education, entrepreneurship, sustainable development, research, and institutional capacity building.
The proposed collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for academic excellence, research impact, innovation, and professional training, benefiting students, academics, healthcare practitioners, and communities in both Ghana and the United Kingdom.
Dr Arkah expressed optimism that the engagement would serve as the foundation for a long-term strategic partnership capable of producing transformative outcomes in healthcare education and research.
ENDS
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