Audio By Carbonatix
Preparatory works for the construction of the long-awaited Dambai Bridge have entered a crucial phase, with a temporary steel bridge expected to be installed across the River Oti by the end of July 2026.
The Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Dambai, stating that the temporary steel structure would provide a working platform for contractors to commence construction of the main bridge.
According to him, the installation of the steel bridge marks a major milestone in the implementation of one of the region’s most significant infrastructure projects.
“We expect the steel bridge to be in place by the end of July 2026. It is the working platform on which the contractors will proceed with the main bridge works,” Mr Gyapong said.
The Regional Minister noted that the Dambai Bridge project forms part of the government’s broader efforts to improve transportation infrastructure and accelerate socio-economic development in the Oti Region.
A visit by the GNA to the project site revealed significant mobilisation activities ahead of the commencement of full-scale construction.
Several residential facilities have been erected at Dambai-Tamanja, near the River Oti, to accommodate engineers, technicians and other workers who will be involved in the project.
The GNA team also observed a number of heavy-duty construction equipment, including excavators and other earth-moving machinery, stationed at the project depot, an indication that preliminary groundwork and logistical arrangements are progressing steadily.
Residents of Dambai and neighbouring communities have welcomed the latest development, expressing optimism that the bridge will address longstanding transportation challenges in the area.
For decades, movement across the River Oti has largely depended on ferry services, which residents say have often been affected by operational challenges, weather conditions and increasing traffic volumes.
The construction of a permanent bridge is therefore expected to significantly ease the movement of people and goods, improve access to social services, and stimulate economic activity within the region.
The bridge is also expected to enhance connectivity between communities on both sides of the river and strengthen trade links between the Oti Region and other parts of the country.
Stakeholders believe the project will create opportunities in agriculture, commerce, tourism and investment by reducing travel time and improving access to markets.
Mr Gyapong reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the successful execution of the project and expressed confidence that the mobilisation activities currently underway would pave the way for the commencement of the main construction works.
The Dambai Bridge project has been widely regarded as a transformative intervention for the Oti Region, with expectations that its completion will improve transportation efficiency, promote regional integration and contribute significantly to the area’s long-term socio-economic development.
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