Dambai Bridge project ahead of schedule with 6% completion – Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that steady progress is being made on the construction of the Dambai Bridge, describing the project as a critical investment that will provide a permanent crossing between Dambai and Dodoikope while significantly improving transport along Ghana's Eastern Corridor.

Presenting the government's economic policy statement to Parliament, Dr Forson said the bridge project forms part of the government's broader strategy to improve transport infrastructure, enhance regional connectivity, and facilitate economic growth through strategic investments in road and bridge development.

According to the finance minister, the Dambai Bridge is expected to eliminate long-standing transport challenges associated with crossing the Oti River, improve the movement of people and goods, and provide a safer and more reliable transport link for communities and businesses operating within the corridor.

"Work is also progressing on the Dambai Bridge, a critical project that will provide a permanent crossing between Dambai and Dodoikope and strengthen transport along the Eastern Corridor," Dr Forson told Parliament.

The finance minister explained that the project comprises the construction of a 1.49-kilometre bridge together with approximately 6.8 kilometres of approach roads, infrastructure designed to ensure seamless connectivity between the bridge and the existing road network.

He noted that the approach roads are an integral component of the project and are expected to improve accessibility for motorists, commercial transport operators, and residents travelling within the area.

Dr Forson further informed Parliament that construction works were progressing according to plan, with implementation slightly ahead of the project's scheduled timeline.

"The project comprises a 1.49-kilometre bridge and approximately 6.8 kilometres of approach roads," he said.

Providing an update on the status of construction, the finance minister disclosed that by the end of June 2026, the project had achieved six percent physical completion, reflecting steady progress since work commenced.

He said the initial phase of construction had focused on essential engineering activities, including foundation works and the construction of a temporary bridge to facilitate the main works.

"By the end of June 2026, physical progress had reached six percent, slightly ahead of schedule, with foundation works and construction of the temporary bridge already underway," Dr Forson stated.

The finance minister indicated that the progress achieved demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring the timely execution of major infrastructure projects despite prevailing economic challenges.

When completed, the Dambai Bridge is expected to transform transportation within the Oti enclave by providing a permanent crossing that will replace dependence on existing river transport arrangements, improve travel reliability, and reduce journey times for commuters and commercial operators.

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