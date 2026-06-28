Teenager remanded for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on mother, sister 

The Kuntanase District Court, Ashanti Region, has remanded a 17-year-old boy for allegedly inflicting multiple cutlass wounds on his mother and sister.

The plea of Isaac Opoku was not taken because police investigations are ongoing.

The victims, Mesdames Grace Yeboah and Margaret Oduro, remain on admission, while the court ordered that the accused be brought back on July 8, 2026.

Chief Inspector Samuel Krah, prosecuting, told the court that the accused and the two victims were residents of Kokobriko in the Ashanti Region.

Madam Margaret Oduro and the accused are the biological children of Madam Grace Yeboah.

The prosecution said on June 21, 2026, at about 2000 hours, the accused, alleged to be a drug addict, left 10 parcels of dried cannabis in his room and went out. On his return, he discovered one parcel was missing.

The accused allegedly became furious, picked up a cutlass and demanded the missing parcel. Out of fear, the victims handed him the remaining nine parcels, but he insisted they were hiding the other one and threatened to attack them if they failed to produce it.

The prosecution said the accused then used the cutlass to inflict multiple wounds on the victims, causing them serious injuries.

Neighbours rushed to the scene, rescued the victims and alerted a police patrol team.

The accused, who sustained minor injuries, and the victims were taken to St. Michael Hospital for treatment.

Chief Inspector Krah said the accused was treated, discharged and subsequently arrested.

On June 23, Margaret Oduro’s condition worsened and she was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

During investigations, the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and led police to retrieve the cutlass used in the attack.

He has been charged with causing unlawful harm and remanded into custody.

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