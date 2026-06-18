Two CTK SHS students injured in suspected gang attack on campus in Obuasi

Two students of Christ the King (CTK) Senior High School in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region are receiving treatment after sustaining cutlass wounds in a violent attack reportedly carried out by a group of young men suspected to be from Pomposo, Akaporiso, and Tutuka.

The incident is said to have occurred on campus shortly after final-year students completed their last examination paper.

According to the headmaster, Owusu Gyimah, the attackers are believed to be linked to a group that includes some students of the school.

He explained that the group had, on several occasions, attempted to intrude on the campus to harass female students but had previously been resisted by the school cadets.

He further alleged that tensions escalated after student members of the group identified cadet leaders who had been consistently blocking their activities.

This, he said, culminated in the violent invasion of the school, leaving students and staff terrified.

The headmaster described the attack as deeply troubling, noting that students are now living in fear and urgently calling for enhanced security presence on campus.

Police have since intervened, with investigations underway to identify and arrest those involved.

While no arrests have yet been made, some residents claim they can identify individuals linked to the attack.

Meanwhile, students and staff are demanding urgent security interventions, including a sustained police presence and the fencing of the school to prevent further invasions and restore calm to the campus.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.