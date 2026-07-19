ECG announces planned power outages across parts of Ashanti Region for maintenance works

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned power outages across several communities in the Ashanti Region as it undertakes scheduled maintenance works aimed at improving electricity supply and service delivery.

According to statement issued on Sunday, July 19, the maintenance exercises will take place on Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, with electricity supply expected to be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on both days.

ECG explained that the planned outages are necessary to enable engineers to carry out essential maintenance works on the electricity distribution network to enhance the reliability and efficiency of power supply.

On Tuesday, July 21, the maintenance exercise will affect parts of Ahwiaa, Medoma, Buokrom, Buokrom Estate F-Line, Buokrom Estate D-Line, South Africa, Truba, and adjoining communities.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas should expect temporary interruptions in electricity supply throughout the six-hour maintenance period.

On Wednesday, July 22, another phase of the maintenance programme will impact several communities across the region.

The first set of affected areas includes Old Tafo, New Road Junction, and surrounding communities.

A separate maintenance exercise scheduled for the same day will also affect Bonwire, Amanpe, Adanwomase, Baman, and neighbouring localities.

In addition, ECG announced that electricity supply will be interrupted in Kumaca, Asokore Mampong, the Royal Foam Factory area, CCC, the Asokore Mampong Municipal area, and surrounding communities during the same period.

ECG noted that the maintenance works form part of its ongoing efforts to improve the quality, reliability and stability of electricity supply across the country through periodic upgrades and maintenance of its distribution infrastructure.

The company apologised for the inconvenience the temporary outages may cause and appealed to customers for their patience and understanding while the maintenance works are carried out.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," the company stated in each of the public notices.

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