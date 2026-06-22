Trump tells Axios he no longer views Anthropic as national security threat

Audio By Carbonatix
U.S. President Donald Trump said he might have viewed the artificial intelligence company Anthropic as a national security threat last week, but he no longer does, according to an interview with "The Axios Show" published on Friday.
Senior Anthropic technical staff were scheduled to meet with Trump administration officials earlier this week to discuss a dispute over foreign access to its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Last week, the company disabled access to those models for all users after Trump ordered Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing them.
Here are some of the details from the Axios interview:
- When asked if he viewed Anthropic, or its CEO Dario Amodei, as a threat to national security, Trump said: "Well, not now, but a week ago, maybe."
- Trump told Axios that Amodei responded to the administration's export control directive "very quickly" and "responsibly."
- Trump and other G7 leaders met with tech bosses, including Amodei, at a summit in France this week.
- Trump did not rule out using emergency powers under the Defense Production Act against Anthropic, according to Axios.
- "I have the power to use a lot of things," Trump said of the DPA. "But I'm not sure I have to do that."
- Asked to comment on Trump's interview, an Anthropic spokesperson said: "We are grateful to the administration for their ongoing partnership in working to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible. We remain committed to working alongside them towards our shared goals of protecting critical infrastructure and making sure the U.S. leads in AI.”
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Salah helps Egypt beat New Zealand to end 92-year wait for World Cup win
37 minutes
-
Currency crash and visa crackdowns force Indian students to rethink studying abroad
44 minutes
-
Saka trains with England squad before Ghana match
52 minutes
-
Trump tells Axios he no longer views Anthropic as national security threat
54 minutes
-
Trump-backed political outsider wins Colombia election, initial count shows
1 hour
-
First round of US-Iran talks end with ‘encouraging progress’, mediators say
1 hour
-
Starmer considers political future as pressure to quit mounts
1 hour
-
The BTS fans losing thousands as scammers cash in on comeback tour ‘ticket war’
2 hours
-
Largest ever cocaine bust in Australia after police raid underground bunker
2 hours
-
Cape Verde continue remarkable World Cup story with Uruguay draw
2 hours
-
Toy Story 5 sees franchise’s biggest ever opening weekend
2 hours
-
Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths
5 hours
-
At least 15 migrant bodies wash ashore in eastern Libya, sources say
5 hours
-
William marks 44th birthday as royals celebrate Father’s Day
5 hours
-
Ethiopia PM’s party wins landslide as fears grow of new conflict
5 hours