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Tsatsu Tsikata’s legacy merits national gratitude – Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  15 April 2026 4:58pm
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Former Attorney-General and member of the Council of State, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, has described the legacy of Tsatsu Tsikata as one that demands national recognition and gratitude.

Speaking at the UPSA Law School honourific lecture held on April 15, 2026, she said the occasion provided an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on the contributions of a man she described as a rare figure in the legal profession.

“In the life of a nation, there comes a time when gratitude becomes obligatory… Today is one such occasion,” she said.

The event, which brought together members of the judiciary, academia, and political leadership, was organised to celebrate Mr Tsikata’s lifetime contribution to law, governance, and public service.

Mrs Mould-Iddrisu noted that beyond professional success, Mr Tsikata’s career represents a deeper commitment to justice and national development.

She said his work has helped shape Ghana’s legal foundations and continues to influence contemporary legal thought.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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