Turkish cosmetic firms seek Ghanaian distributors at Legacy Expo 2026

The 10th edition of the Legacy Expo officially opened at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, ushering in new business opportunities as leading Turkish beauty and cosmetics firms showcased their brands at the three-day trade fair.

This year’s Expo has been dominated by Turkish exhibitors aggressively exploring partnerships with Ghanaian companies, with the search for local distributors taking centre stage.

The highlight of the event so far has been Ojuvi Perfume House, a premium designer fragrance brand under M3 Cosmetics.

Mr Ata Dogan engages patrons at the fair

The company announced it is actively seeking Ghanaian distributors to expand its footprint in West Africa, drawing strong interest from local entrepreneurs and retailers attending the fair.

Ojuvi Perfume House is a subsidiary of Empas Group, a global leader in special printing and visual technologies.”

Empas has held the top position in the Sgia World Golden Image competition for the past six consecutive years and has been supplying textile solutions to multinational companies since 1984.

Leveraging that industrial pedigree, M3 Cosmetics was founded in 2014 with a clear vision to build a world-class beauty brand.

The company launched Ojuvi and quickly expanded into perfumes, colognes, and essential beauty products. Within a short period, it began exporting to markets across Europe, Asia, and Africa, while simultaneously opening flagship stores and appointing international distributors.

Speaking to myjoyonline.com at the Expo, Mr. Ata Dogan, General Manager of Ojuvi Perfume House, revealed that Ghana is now firmly on the company’s radar for long-term investment.

“We will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study in Ghana,” Mr. Dogan said. “If the results are positive, our next step will be to set up a manufacturing plant here to produce our products locally for the West African market.”

CEO of Makeup Ghana, Rebecca Donkor interacts with Mr Ata Dogan

He noted that while the company already operates branches in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana’s stable political climate and peaceful business environment make it an especially attractive hub.

“Ghana gives us confidence. The stability here is important for sustainable investment,” he added.

The Legacy Expo, formerly known as the African Makeup & Beauty Fair, is marking a decade of impact this year. Over the past 10 years, it has grown into West Africa’s premier platform for the beauty, cosmetics, and wellness industry, connecting international brands with local distributors, retailers, and consumers.

This year’s strong Turkish presence underscores a broader trend: global beauty brands are looking to Ghana not just as a market but as a potential manufacturing base for the region. For Ghanaian entrepreneurs, the Expo is opening doors to distributorship deals, joint ventures, and technology transfer in a sector projected to see continued growth across Africa.

The Legacy Expo runs until Friday, June 5, 2026, at UPSA, featuring exhibitions, B2B matchmaking sessions, masterclasses, and panel discussions on the future of beauty and wellness in Africa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, CEO of Makeup Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, thanked the exhibitors and sponsors for participating in the fair.

The programme was organised in partnership with Ace Group.

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