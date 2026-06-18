Two St. Louis SHS students sanctioned after hiding in vehicle boot to leave campus

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has confirmed that disciplinary action has been taken against two students of St Louis Senior High School (SHS) who attempted to sneak out of campus by hiding in the boot of a vehicle.

The incident, which occurred on June 30, has raised renewed concerns about student discipline and security in pre-tertiary educational institutions across the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 18, Mr Iddrisu said the Ministry of Education is prioritising the safety and security of students, teachers and staff in all schools nationwide.

“The Ministry is ensuring the safety and security of students, teachers and staff in all pre-tertiary educational institutions across the country,” he stated.

He explained that government has, over the years, implemented measures to strengthen school security, including improvements in staffing related to non-teaching and security personnel.

According to him, the Ministry has also assured Parliament that several security measures are already in place to safeguard students and maintain discipline within schools.

Mr Iddrisu confirmed that the two students involved in the St Louis SHS incident were sanctioned in line with the Code of Conduct for Learners after their attempt to smuggle themselves off campus.

“The students involved in the indiscipline act of hiding in a car and smuggling themselves to town were given sanctioned in line with the Code of Conduct for Learners,” he said.

He further disclosed plans for a major national conference to address rising indiscipline in schools, adding that stakeholders would be invited to contribute to long-term solutions, with possible venues including Sunyani and Kumasi.

The Minister stressed the need for collective action to address the issue, warning against the increasing incidence of weapons being carried by students.

“If you find a Ghanaian student going to school with a weapon or a knife, that is un-Ghanaian,” he said, adding that such behaviour is inconsistent with national values and educational standards.

Mr Iddrisu also highlighted broader concerns about school infrastructure, noting that many institutions lack adequate perimeter fencing, which contributes to security challenges.

“There is growing indiscipline in our schools,” he observed, adding that “many of the schools don’t even have perimeter walls.”

He further cited concerns such as Bawku, where inadequate school fencing exposes students to external threats.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening discipline and improving security in schools, stressing that ongoing reforms and stakeholder engagement remain key to addressing rising indiscipline in the education sector.

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