Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Meta's Instagram and Facebook social networks appeared ​to suffer some outages ‌on Sunday, with users reporting issues with the app ​and website. Here are ​the details:

According to Downdetector, there were 4,808 reports filed by Facebook users in the United States as of 0746 GMT, with 63% of users facing issues accessing the website.

Another 2,829 reports were filed by ‌Instagram ⁠users in the U.S. who faced issues with the app as of 0818 ​GMT ​on ⁠Sunday.

Reuters checks also found that access to Facebook and Instagram was intermittent in Singapore.

Meta did not immediately reply to ⁠a ​request for comment ​sent by email.

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