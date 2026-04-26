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Watch the moment Trump was rushed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after suspected gunshots

Source: BBC  
  26 April 2026 1:17am
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US President Donald Trump was rushed to safety from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after suspected gunshots rang out at the venue.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump appeared to be part way through a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table.

Loud bangs could be heard and then various secret service members escorted the president away from the venue as they called out "stay down, stay down".

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