Banking and Finance

We must build infrastructure, not just policy papers – Matilda Asante-Asiedu

Source: James Eshun  
  8 May 2026 3:31pm
Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu,
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu, says Africa’s rapid progress in digital and financial inclusion must be matched with deliberate investments in infrastructure and skills development.

Speaking at the closing session of the 3i Africa Summit 2026, Madam Asante-Asiedu said the continent has already demonstrated its ability to leap ahead in digital finance through innovation and technology adoption.

“We have leapfrogged as a continent as far as digital and financial inclusion is concerned,” she stated.

She noted that while African countries have developed several policy frameworks and harmonisation strategies to support innovation, implementation remains the biggest challenge.

According to her, the focus must now shift from discussions and policy documents to building the infrastructure that supports innovation, creates jobs and develops future-ready skills.

“We must build infrastructure and not just policy papers and harmonisation where it creates skills,” she stressed.

Madam Asante-Asiedu further indicated that strengthening digital ecosystems and expanding access to technology infrastructure would help accelerate inclusive growth across the continent.

The 3i Africa Summit 2026 convened central bankers, fintech leaders, development partners and investors to deliberate on Africa’s digital finance future and strategies to deepen financial inclusion.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group