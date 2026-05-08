We must build infrastructure, not just policy papers – Matilda Asante-Asiedu

Audio By Carbonatix
The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu, says Africa’s rapid progress in digital and financial inclusion must be matched with deliberate investments in infrastructure and skills development.
Speaking at the closing session of the 3i Africa Summit 2026, Madam Asante-Asiedu said the continent has already demonstrated its ability to leap ahead in digital finance through innovation and technology adoption.
“We have leapfrogged as a continent as far as digital and financial inclusion is concerned,” she stated.
She noted that while African countries have developed several policy frameworks and harmonisation strategies to support innovation, implementation remains the biggest challenge.
According to her, the focus must now shift from discussions and policy documents to building the infrastructure that supports innovation, creates jobs and develops future-ready skills.
“We must build infrastructure and not just policy papers and harmonisation where it creates skills,” she stressed.
Madam Asante-Asiedu further indicated that strengthening digital ecosystems and expanding access to technology infrastructure would help accelerate inclusive growth across the continent.
The 3i Africa Summit 2026 convened central bankers, fintech leaders, development partners and investors to deliberate on Africa’s digital finance future and strategies to deepen financial inclusion.
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