Woman, ex-soldier charged over GH¢1.6m GAF recruitment scam

A 41-year-old ward assistant, Patience Mbaye, has appeared before an Accra court over an alleged recruitment scam involving the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Mbaye is alleged to have collected GH¢675,000 from 26 people under the pretext of securing their recruitment into the GAF.

Inspector Frank Morgan Dorvi, prosecuting, told the court that Mbaye allegedly acted with former Senior Warrant Officer Jeffery Naboung, who is currently at large.

The prosecution said Naboung allegedly collected GH¢1,005,000 from 47 people under the same pretext.

The two have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of fraud by false pretences.

Mbaye pleaded not guilty.

The court admitted her to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three justified sureties, one of whom must be a public servant.

She was also ordered to report to the case investigator every Wednesday and Friday.

The case has been adjourned to July 27.

The prosecution said the complainants were Fatima Adam, a Prisons officer, and Abdul Malik Ali, an okada rider.

It said that between 2023 and 2024, Ali met Mbaye, allegedly told him she had links that could facilitate the recruitment of interested persons into the GAF.

The prosecution said Ali later informed his sister, while Fatima also became interested after hearing about the alleged recruitment opportunity.

It said Fatima contacted Mbaye by telephone to verify the authenticity of the arrangement.

The prosecution said Mbaye assured Fatima that she and Naboung had helped several people gain recruitment into the military.

Mbaye, the prosecution alleged, directed Ali to pay GH¢25,000 into a bank account provided by Naboung.

According to the prosecution, Mbaye and Naboung collected GH¢675,000 and GH¢1,005,000, respectively, through their GCB Bank accounts from people seeking recruitment into the GAF.

The prosecution said the duo failed to secure the promised recruitment and, despite repeated demands by the complainants, did not refund the money.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police for investigation.

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