World Bank increases Ghana’s growth rate for 2026 to 4.8%  

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The World Bank has increased Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by 0.2 percentage points to 4.8%, its June 2026 Global Economic Prospects has revealed.

However, the slowdown from the 6.0% growth rate in 2025 echoes the shift from a post-crisis recovery to a more a sustainable medium term-growth path.

The country’s growth rate in 2026 will be higher than the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 4.0%.

The Bretton Woods institution is also increasing its 2027 growth rate for Ghana to 4.9% from the January 2026 forecast of 4.8%, and 5.0% GDP growth in 2028.

The World Bank continued that growth in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) is forecast to edge down to 4.0% in 2026 and then recover to 4.4% on average in 2027–28.

“The growth forecast for 2026 has been revised down by 0.3 percentage point since January [2026], with the negative impact of the conflict in the Middle East expected to outweigh existing growth drivers—including structural reforms and recent trade agreements that support investment and exports”.

It said the outlook assumes that the geopolitical environment stabilises in the near term and that security improves in economies in the region.

The World Bank also stated that real per capita GDP growth in SSA is projected to remain at 1.6% in 2026, before firming to an average of 2% per year in 2027–28.

Nonetheless, this pace is still insufficient to deliver substantial reductions in extreme poverty.

Job creation in SSA is also expected to lag behind its growing labor force, projected to be the world’s fastest-growing by 2030 (World Bank 2025b).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.