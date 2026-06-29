World Drug Day: Study reveals high substance use among youth in La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal

As Ghana joined the rest of the world to mark World Drug Day on June 26, under the theme, “World drug problem: Persisting issues, new challenges, innovative responses,” stakeholders renewed calls for stronger action to protect young people from the growing threat of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

World Drug Day is observed annually to raise awareness of the dangers of drug abuse, illicit trafficking and their effects on individuals, families, communities and national development. The day also provides a platform for governments, institutions, development partners and communities to reflect on practical interventions to reduce the harm caused by drug abuse, particularly among young people.

Across the world, substance use continues to destroy lives, weaken families, disrupt education and threaten the future of many young people. Current global estimates indicate that about 400 million people live with substance use disorders, while approximately 2.6 million deaths each year are linked to psychoactive substances. In Sub-Saharan Africa, substance use among adolescents and young adults remains a growing public health concern that requires urgent and evidence-based responses.

It was against this background that the Research and Consultancy Centre of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission, presented findings from a baseline study on youth substance use in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

The presentation formed part of the activities marking this year’s World Drug Day celebration. The event brought together key stakeholders and dignitaries, including the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General M.O. Mantey; the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak; the Minister of Education; the Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff; a representative of the UN Resident Coordinator; officials of NACOC; representatives of UPSA; development partners; community leaders; and other invited guests.

The research presentation was led by Dr. Adam Salifu from UPSA-RCC. He was supported by other research fellows, including Dr. Timothy Avordeh, Dr. Samuel Authur, and Dr. Andaratu A. Achuliwor. Professor Alexander Preko, Director of the Research and Consultancy Centre, UPSA, was also present at the occasion.

The baseline study focused on young people aged between 15 and 35 years in five suburbs of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality. The suburbs were Madina, Teiman, West Adenta, Pantang and Oyarifa. In all, 1,039 valid responses were analysed, providing an important evidence base for understanding the nature, scale and drivers of youth substance use in the municipality.

The study revealed that 45.1 per cent of respondents had used a substance for non-medical or recreational purposes at some point in their lives. Madina emerged as the major hotspot, recording a lifetime prevalence rate of 73.5 per cent, compared with 30.5 per cent in Pantang, which recorded the lowest rate among the five suburbs.

Alcohol was identified as the most commonly used substance, with 40.8 per cent of all respondents reporting use. Other substances reported included prescription medicines, cannabis, tobacco, shisha, tramadol, codeine-based products, inhalants and energy drinks mixed with other substances.

The findings showed that substance use among young people was not evenly distributed across the municipality. Madina stood out as the highest-risk area, with the highest prevalence rate, the highest perceived access to substances and a low peer-refusal capacity among young people. The report therefore indicated that interventions must be targeted at high-risk communities rather than spread thinly across all areas.

The study also found that awareness of substance abuse was high, but awareness alone had not prevented use. About 94.9 per cent of respondents had heard about substance abuse, while 77 per cent had received some form of sensitisation. However, only 6.6 per cent of sensitised respondents had been reached through NACOC campaigns.

Schools were identified as the strongest channel for sensitisation, followed by radio, television and social media. However, the report noted that many out-of-school youth, unemployed young people and apprentices may not be adequately reached through school-based prevention programmes, although they remain among the most vulnerable groups.

Peer influence was identified as one of the strongest drivers of substance use. According to the study, 42.9 per cent of users were introduced to substances by friends. The qualitative responses also showed that young people often use substances because of peer pressure, stress, unemployment, curiosity, weak family support, easy availability and social media influence.

The report further revealed that the mean age of first substance use was 18.7 years, suggesting that prevention education must begin early and must target both in-school and out-of-school youth.

Another major concern was relapse among young people who had attempted to stop using substances. The study showed that 84.5 per cent of those who tried to quit returned to use. The main relapse triggers were cravings, stress, peer pressure, family problems and lack of structured support.

Although Pantang Hospital, a major mental health facility, is located within the municipality, the study found that very few young people accessed formal health facility or rehabilitation support. This points to a gap in referral, counselling, treatment and community-based recovery support.

The report recommended that Madina should be designated as a priority intervention zone because of its high prevalence rate, easy access to substances and low peer-refusal capacity. It further called for the expansion of sensitisation through radio, television, social media and community platforms, especially in areas where NACOC campaign reach remains low.

The study also recommended that prevention programmes should move beyond general awareness creation to include practical peer-refusal skills, life-skills training and youth-focused behavioural change education. It called for structured referral pathways linking young people to Pantang Hospital, counselling services, community-based cessation support and rehabilitation services.

Other recommendations included targeted outreach to out-of-school youth, apprentices and unemployed young people through markets, vocational centres, faith-based organisations and community groups. The report also called for peer educator networks, pharmacy partnerships to address prescription medicine misuse, community-based cessation support groups and family-based prevention programmes.

The study further recommended stronger engagement with religious and traditional leaders, improved supply-side controls in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority, and regular municipal surveys every two to three years to track progress and measure the impact of interventions.

The research is strongly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. It supports SDG 3 on good health and well-being by providing evidence for prevention, treatment, counselling and referral for substance abuse. It also supports SDG 4 on quality education by highlighting the need for school-based education, life-skills training and prevention messages for both in-school and out-of-school youth.

The study further contributes to SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth by linking youth substance use to unemployment, apprenticeship settings and livelihood vulnerability. It also supports SDG 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions by promoting safer communities, evidence-based drug-control decisions, stronger institutions and coordinated local action against substance abuse and illicit trafficking.

The collaboration between UPSA-RCC and NACOC demonstrates the importance of university-led research in addressing pressing national development challenges. It also shows how academic institutions, public agencies, health institutions, schools, communities and development partners can work together to protect young people from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

The study concluded that youth substance use in La Nkwantanang-Madina should not be treated only as an awareness problem. Rather, it should be seen as a public health, education, employment, family and community safety issue that requires targeted, sustained and evidence-based intervention.

Through this baseline study, UPSA-RCC and NACOC have provided a clear evidence base to guide prevention, strengthen referral systems, support rehabilitation and protect the future of young people in the municipality and beyond.

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