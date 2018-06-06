BREAKING NEWS
Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked

Court blocks release of Buhari's medical bill

Court blocks release of Buhari's medical bill
Source: BBC
Date: 06-06-2018 Time: 01:06:39:pm

A court in Nigeria has ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari, 75, does not have to reveal the cost of the medical treatment he received in the UK last year.

A civil society group, Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative, brought the court action after the central bank refused to disclose his medical bill for his lengthy stay in the UK.

But Judge John Tsoho said the Freedom of Information Act contained exemptions, including in cases where individuals had not consented to the release of personal information, AFP reports.

"There is no evidence of the president having consented to disclosure of personal information relating to his health and the information is certainly not publicly available," the judge was quoted as saying.

"On the whole, the applicants' suit is not sustained and it is struck out," the judge added.

Mr Buhari made three medical trips to the UK last year, and one this year. He did not disclose his illness, but said: "I have never been so sick."

He seems to have recovered since then, and is running for a second four-year term in elections due next year.

At the time, a leading Nigerian doctor, Osahon Enabulele, accused Mr Buhari of reneging on a promise to end "medical tourism" by seeking treatment in the UK.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Social media buzzes as Anas' titillates Ghanaians with premiere excerpts
VIDEO: GFA top man Eddie Doku 'takes money' to push player into Black Stars B
Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked
101 Sakawa suspects arrested at Kasoa; 126 laptops retrieved

 
Latest Stories

Breaking News: BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng sacked
Anas #12: How Nyantakyi plotted to fleece his own Ghana Premier League of lucrative $5m sponsorship
FA officials gave private accounts for sponsorship funds to be wired into- Baako
Real reason Prez Kufuor almost cries, calls for 'evil' persons in new Anas video to face law
US rape case judge removed from office
Court blocks release of Buhari's medical bill
Photos: Action gun, 126 laptops retrieved from Sakawa suspects at Kasoa
The Plot Preceding Kelni-GVG

MOST POPULAR
'Fake Anas' threatens legal action against Kennedy Agyapong
Anas exposé: Mahama's name pops up in $8m Nyantakyi scandal
Mahama shocked after watching Anas video
Exclusive: Kwesi Nyantakyi statement to CID over Anas corruption video
‘Where is my mummy?’ - 6-year-old daughter of late NEIP Deputy CEO
LIFESTYLE
Job strain could be harming your heart
ODD NEWS
3-year-old Israeli boy baffles doctors by speaking English without ever having learned it
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Instagram might soon let you post videos up to an hour long
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations