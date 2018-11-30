Boko Haram ‘spies on troops with drones’

Share

Nigeria's militant Islamist group Boko Haram has started to use drones, the army has said, in a clear sign that the jihadists have become increasingly sophisticated to garner intelligence on the movement of troops.

In a statement, the army said it had noticed "daring moves" by the militants, including the "increased use of drones against our defensive positions" and the swelling of its ranks by foreign fighters.

"These potent threats require us to continually review our operations," the statement added.

This is the first time the military has confirmed reports which surfaced last year that Boko Haram has strengthened its capabilities by acquiring drones.