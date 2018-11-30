Nigeria's militant Islamist group Boko Haram has started to use drones, the army has said, in a clear sign that the jihadists have become increasingly sophisticated to garner intelligence on the movement of troops.
In a statement, the army said it had noticed "daring moves" by the militants, including the "increased use of drones against our defensive positions" and the swelling of its ranks by foreign fighters.
"These potent threats require us to continually review our operations," the statement added.
This is the first time the military has confirmed reports which surfaced last year that Boko Haram has strengthened its capabilities by acquiring drones.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Canada sanctions 17 Saudis over Khashoggi
- Boko Haram ‘spies on troops with drones’
- Trump ex-lawyer 'pleads guilty'
- 'Corrupt' police freed by armed colleagues
- Senators decry CIA no-show on Khashoggi
- Nigerian media launch anti-fake news site
- Lion Air crash plane 'not airworthy'
- Buhari visits Boko Haram front line
- Russia puts captured Ukrainians on TV
- Tanzania prefers 'condition-free' Chinese aid
- One million South African bees ‘poisoned’
- Chinese charged over Kenya ‘railway scam’
- British academic, Matthew Hedges pardoned by UAE
- Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
- Dozens die as Uganda party boat sinks