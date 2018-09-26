Pope says scandals driving people from Catholic Church

Pope says scandals driving people from Catholic Church
Source: VOA
Date: 26-09-2018 Time: 08:09:59:am

Pope Francis on Tuesday acknowledged that the cover-up of sexual abuse is driving people away from the Catholic Church — just hours before the release of a devastating report that detailed decades of sexual abuse by priests in Germany.

The report by the German Bishops' Conference looks at abuse by Roman Catholic priests over seven decades until 2014. The stories of 3,677 victims are documented, and close to 1,700 clergy are identified who carried out the sexual abuse.

Many records were destroyed. The report said the true number of victims and perpetrators is likely to be much higher. 

"For too long, we in the Catholic Church have looked away, covered up, denied, did not want it to be true," Cardinal Reinhard Marx, head of the German Bishops' Conference, said at a news conference. "For all failure and for all pain, I must apologize."

Speaking to several hundred young people in the Estonian capital of Tallinn, Pope Francis acknowledged that the historical revelations were driving people away from the church.

"They are upset by sexual and economic scandals that do not meet with clear condemnation," he said during the final leg of his three-day trip to the Baltic states.

"This is very bad when a church, a community, behaves in such a way that young people believe that it cannot give anything to their lives."

Such is the scale of the problem now facing the church. In Chile, all of the country's 34 bishops have offered their resignations over allegations of a cover-up. There have been similar revelations in the United States, Australia and the Netherlands.

Jack Valero of Britain-based Catholic Voices said it is a traumatic time for worshippers, but he welcomed the release of the report.

"We want it to end. We don't want any abuse to happen ever again. We want victims recompensed. We want perpetrators and their enablers to be punished. We want all that to happen. So, these reports are good for us, that everything should come out so we can move on," Valero told VOA.

Francis has summoned top bishops from around the world for a February summit at the Vatican on tackling abuse. Some campaigners are calling for an end to the principle that Catholic priests must remain celibate — an issue that Valero calls divisive.

"Celibacy is not a dogma, you know. It is a discipline of the Catholic Church for priests in the West. But I think it's a great gift for the church. I think that it's looking in the wrong place to try to change that," he said.

But Catholics say the church must change if it is to regain trust, and they hope the pope's acknowledgment of the challenge ahead is the first step on that long road.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
God orchestrated my defeat; he wants NDC to come back - Mahama
Expired food items not from Bawumia, NADMO launches probe
Expired NADMO items: MP accuses NPP of sabotaging Bawumia's presidential ambitions
Chinese 'gifts' could hurt Ghana - IMANI


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

UN Address: Ghana's new path to dev't is the China way- Akufo-Addo suggests
Chinese firm showered with tax waivers but Ghanaian competitor ignored - NDC MP
Gabby, others call for the head of NADMO boss over expired products
Sierra Leonean referee collapses and dies in front of large crowd
Expired NADMO items: MP accuses NPP of sabotaging Bawumia's presidential ambitions
God orchestrated my defeat; he wants NDC to come back - Mahama
Our assistance has no strings attached- Chinese Ambassador to Ghana
Fred Agyir, Clement Alisi crowned champions of 2018 Babolat Doubles Open

MOST POPULAR
We’re in difficult times; Akufo-Addo concedes
Public debt stock reaches ¢159bn in August
Ghana-U.S. reach diplomatic agreement to deport 7000 persons
NPP MP calls for resignation of Auditor General for acting in 'bad faith'
Auditor General doubts Special Prosecutor’s capacity to deliver

LIFESTYLE
New hospital officially opens in Greater Accra region
ODD NEWS
Video: 7,000 don lipstick to break Guinness record
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter releases new policy to ban dehumanizing speech
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
NDC 2020: Mahama’s past an ‘advantage and disadvantage’ - Lawyer