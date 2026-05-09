Yaw Sarpong goes home: Family, Fans appeal to keep gospel legend’s music alive

Yaw Sarpong goes home

Ghanaian gospel music legend, Yaw Sarpong, has made his final journey on earth to eternity after family, friends and fanatics laid his mortal remains to rest on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The burial and final funeral rites of the late gospel legend, held at Asuofua in the Ashanti Region, drew scores of close relatives, the gospel fraternity, political leaders, and enthusiasts to pay their last respects.

Having graced the Ghana music scene with his unique voice and powerful lyrics, family and fans of Yaw Sarpong have called on Ghanaians to keep his music alive.

Speaking at the ceremony, they believe his songs continue to transform lives and deserve to be preserved for future generations.

They noted that without deliberate efforts to promote and protect his catalogue, his legacy could fade from public memory.

“Yaw Sarpong’s songs have changed a lot of people’s lives. There is a need to protect his work so that the generation to come can also enjoy and be blessed by it. we maust sing it or play it in churches, wedding and other events” Obaapa Agyeiwaa, a family member said.

The atmosphere at the funeral ground was solemn as mourners from across the country reflected on the musician’s legacy and impact.

Fans who attended the funeral echoed the call, urging radio stations, churches, and digital platforms to continue playing his music and to support initiatives that document and archive his contributions to Ghanaian gospel music.

“Keeping Yaw Sarpong’s legacy alive means playing his music for future generations. Every one of his songs is wholesome and carries a positive message and free of negative influence,” a fan said.

Some fans also appealed to government and philanthropists in the Music industry to honour his legacy with statues in Accra and Kumasi for his achievements in the industry and service to Ghana.

Yaw Sarpong was widely regarded as one of Ghana’s influential gospel voices, known for songs that blended traditional rhythms with messages of faith and hope.

His music gained a strong following in the 1990s and 2000s and remains popular at church gatherings and social events.

The family said plans are underway to work with stakeholders in the music industry to ensure his recordings are properly preserved and made accessible to younger audiences.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.