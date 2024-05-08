Your legacy is one of debts and chaos; nothing better – Joyce Bawah to Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy Transport Minister, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has fired back at President Akufo-Addo for his assertion that re-electing former President John Mahama would undermine his legacy as President.

She strongly criticised Akufo-Addo's legacy, stating that it is far from admirable.

According to Madam Bawah Mogtari, President Akufo-Addo's time in power has been marked by chaos, mounting debts, corruption, and embezzlement.

She expressed her disdain for what she described as an unfortunate legacy left by the current administration.

Joyce Bawah's post on X

In a post on social media platform X, Madam Bawah Mogtari argued that Ghanaians would welcome a future Mahama government that aims to dismantle the negative legacies of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The former Deputy Transport Minister highlighted the need for change and expressed confidence in John Mahama's ability to lead Ghana forward.

Madam Bawah Mogtari pointed out that under President Akufo-Addo's government, many Ghanaians have been pushed into poverty.

She emphasised the struggles faced by ordinary citizens and their desire to see positive changes in their lives.

The former Deputy Transport Minister concluded by stating that the Akufo-Addo government has failed to improve the lives of Ghanaians, and instead, it has exacerbated poverty and inequality.

She called for a new leadership that prioritises the well-being of the people and works towards building a better future for all.

"At least we all know that apart from winning the elections, President Nana Akufo-Addo knows that he will only leave a legacy of chaos, a legacy of debt, a legacy of corruption and stealing, a legacy of borrowing, high inflation and taxes, high unemployment, poorer citizens and unprecedented economic hardships and Akufo Addo knows that everyone knows that his legacy will be one of monumental failure and disappointment."

"So you see Mr President you spent almost eight years bathing in the sky aboard luxurious jets paid for by the poor taxpayers, to enrich yourself, your family, and your friends instead of focusing on the job and development," she posted.

