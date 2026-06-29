Zoomlion Chairman Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong tours flood hotspots as Accra grapples with drainage crisis

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, on Monday, June 29, 2026, embarked on an inspection tour of some of Accra’s major flood-prone areas to assess the impact of recent heavy rains and worsening drainage blockages.

The tour formed part of ongoing efforts to evaluate drainage challenges in the capital and identify urgent interventions needed to reduce flooding during the peak rainy season.

Areas visited included Jamestown, Korle Lagoon, Kaneshie First Light, Darkuman Junction, Atico and Abossey Okai, all of which have experienced recurring flooding due to silted drains, indiscriminate waste disposal and increasing urban congestion.

During the tour, Dr Agyepong observed the extent of drainage obstruction in several communities and engaged technical teams on practical steps to improve stormwater flow and reduce flood risks.

The inspection highlighted the urgent need for sustained desilting, improved waste management practices and stronger collaboration among public institutions, private sector actors and local communities.

Officials who accompanied him said findings from the tour would inform immediate drain-clearing interventions and strengthen broader flood-prevention strategies in Accra and other vulnerable parts of the country.

Dr Agyepong reaffirmed the importance of proactive measures in tackling flooding, stressing that effective sanitation and drainage management remain critical to protecting lives, property and livelihoods.

He also emphasised the need for collective action, noting that flood prevention requires institutional commitment as well as responsible environmental practices by residents.

The planned intervention will involve key stakeholders, including Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the National Disaster Management Organisation, the Ghana Police Service and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

It will focus on removing accumulated silt, plastic waste and other debris from drains and waterways that have become heavily clogged over the years and contributed significantly to flash floods during heavy rains.

The exercise forms part of a broader disaster preparedness strategy aimed at reducing the impact of seasonal flooding, which continues to threaten lives, property and economic activity across the capital.

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