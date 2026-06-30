12 dead, nearly 500 flood victims rescued – GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed that at least 12 people have died while nearly 500 others have been rescued following extensive flooding that affected several parts of the Greater Accra Region after Monday's heavy rains.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Tuesday, June 30, a member of the GNFS Public Relations Team, Alex King Nartey, said firefighters and rescue personnel have been working around the clock since the flooding began on Sunday, carrying out rescue operations in some of the hardest-hit communities.

According to him, the Fire Service rescued almost 500 people between Sunday and Monday alone.

He disclosed that about 105 people were rescued from Tse Addo, while approximately 300 people were rescued from the Odawna area.

He added that rescue operations were also conducted in Dome, Kwabenya, Adenta, Anyaa and Ablekuma, where emergency teams responded to residents trapped by rising floodwaters.

"Unfortunately, we lost about 12 people. That's the number that I can confirm," Mr. Nartey stated.

Providing a breakdown of the confirmed fatalities, he said two bodies were recovered from Alogboshie—a mother and her child—while one death was recorded at Achimota. Two people also died at Alajo, four at Odawna and two at Tema Newtown.

He, however, cautioned that the death toll could rise as search and recovery operations continue.

"I won't be surprised if the number is more than what I'm mentioning. These are the figures I can verify from our team and our collaborating agencies. Now that I'm being informed of other situations, we'll work with the excavator teams and the other agencies to establish the exact figure because death is not something to joke with. We don't want to put out numbers that have not been verified," he explained.

On the issue of injuries, Mr. Nartey said: "There were no serious injuries. The few people who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged," he noted.

He further revealed that search operations are still ongoing, with at least one elderly person reported missing at Tema Newtown.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.