2026 GSTEP Awards: Dr Apaak urges greater investment in young innovators

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has called for increased investment in young innovators, stressing that providing students with the right opportunities and resources is critical to Ghana's future development.

Speaking at the 2026 Ghana Science and Technology Explorer Prize (GSTEP) Exhibition and Awards Ceremony at the University of Ghana, Legon, he said Ghanaian students possess the talent and creativity needed to solve real-world challenges but require greater support to realise their full potential.

"What they often need is opportunity, exposure, mentorship, and access to resources. Our collective responsibility, therefore, is to ensure that these opportunities are not limited to a few schools, a few communities, or a few regions. Talent exists everywhere, and opportunity must do the same," he said.

Dr. Apaak noted that the projects exhibited at the event demonstrated the ingenuity of young Ghanaians and reinforced the importance of investing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

"The ideas displayed here today have the potential to transform communities, improve livelihoods, address environmental challenges, strengthen healthcare, improve agricultural productivity, and contribute to economic growth," he stated.

He said the Ministry of Education remains committed to expanding STEM-focused senior high schools while integrating coding, robotics, digital literacy and artificial intelligence into teaching and learning to prepare students for the demands of the modern economy.

The Deputy Minister also reaffirmed government's commitment to improving STEM infrastructure, making the curriculum more practical and empowering teachers to nurture innovation among learners.

Addressing the students, Dr. Apaak encouraged them to remain curious and resilient in pursuing innovative ideas.

"Continue to ask questions. Continue to challenge assumptions. Continue to experiment, innovate, and create. Do not be afraid to fail, because every great innovation is built upon lessons learned from failure," he advised.

He further urged stakeholders to sustain investments in young people, saying Ghana's future depends on the ideas and innovations of the next generation.

"The future of Ghana is not somewhere in the distance. The future of Ghana is in this room. It is in the minds of these young innovators. And it is in the ideas they are daring to pursue," he said.

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